Members of the public are urged to avoid coastal sites during Storm Floris on Monday (August 4).

The advice comes with unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain hitting parts of the province.

The Coastguard Agency stated: “Storm Floris is due to hit Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of Northern Wales and England when it arrives Monday morning, bringing devastating winds of up to 85mph to some exposed coastlines.

“With an amber weather warning put in place by the Met Office, we are urging everyone to stay away from the water and consider only travelling if necessary.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from coastal sites during Storm Floris (stock photo). Credit RNLI

"Strong winds such as these can generate huge waves which drive towards the shore, potentially creating rip currents as they break away. All it takes is one powerful wave to knock you off your feet and drag you out to sea."

The warning has been reinforced by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

It said: “Please adhere to advice issued with the yellow weather warning for Storm Floris. Avoid visiting outdoor sites and in particular coastal sites for the duration of the weather warning."

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says as a safety measure it has shut all its parks for Monday – other councils had announced similar measures ahead of the storm’s arrival too – these include: All play parks; Sentry Hill & Memorial Park; People's Park; Ecos; Bentra; Dixon Park; Shaftesbury Park; Joymount Park; Bracknamuckley Forest; Carnfunnock walking paths; Legg Park.

In a statement, the council added: “Please do not visit play parks or parks during Storm Floris warning periods. Our park facilities will reopen when safe to do so.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council has closed Castlereagh Hills Golf Course and Aberdelghy Golf Course on Monday.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council has issued the following reminder of disruption to its services and facilities today:

"All parks, open spaces, forest parks, golf courses and caravan parks will be closed on Monday 4 August. Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Monday 4 August.

"During this period of strong winds, visitors are strongly advised to avoid these areas due to potential danger from falling debris.”

A yellow weather warning is in place until midnight across Northern Ireland. The Met Office says many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40 to 50 mph with 60 to 70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground.

NIE has been responding to a number of weather-related power outages but not on the scale experienced when Storm Storm Éowyn hit in January.