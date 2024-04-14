Stretch of Charlestown Road in Craigavon closed after traffic collision
Road users are advised the Charlestown Road in Craigavon is closed at its junctions with Carbet Road and The Palms following a road traffic collision this afternoon, Sunday, April 14.
In a statement the PSNI added: “Local diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
