Stretch of Charlestown Road in Craigavon closed after traffic collision

Road users are advised the Charlestown Road in Craigavon is closed at its junctions with Carbet Road and The Palms following a road traffic collision this afternoon, Sunday, April 14.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 18:08 BST
In a statement the PSNI added: “Local diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

