Stretch of Old Glenarm Road outside Larne closed due to ‘ongoing incident’

Police are advising motorists in the Ballygalley area, outside Larne, of a road closure.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Mid and East Antrim PSNI stated this evening (Sunday, April 21): “Due to an ongoing incident in Larne, the old Glenarm Road is closed from the Croft Road until approximately half a mile before the Branch Road.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

