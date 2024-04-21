Stretch of Old Glenarm Road outside Larne closed due to ‘ongoing incident’
Police are advising motorists in the Ballygalley area, outside Larne, of a road closure.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mid and East Antrim PSNI stated this evening (Sunday, April 21): “Due to an ongoing incident in Larne, the old Glenarm Road is closed from the Croft Road until approximately half a mile before the Branch Road.
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.