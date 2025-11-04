Strong community response to Cookstown Bypass consultation as final week begins

The Department for Infrastructure and Mid-Ulster District Council has welcomed the strong community response so far to the A29 Cookstown Bypass – Your Bypass, Your Benefits consultation, with residents, businesses and community groups sharing a wide range of ideas on how the project scheme can deliver wider community benefits for the area.

With less than one week remaining before the consultation closes at 5pm on Monday, November 10, people across Cookstown and Mid Ulster are being encouraged to take a few minutes to complete the short online survey and help shape the community benefit priorities.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “In the delivery of our major road schemes it is important to consider how we can create additional community benefits for local residents, businesses and key stakeholders. This can take many forms including employment, apprenticeships or skills development opportunities for local people. I

"It could also provide support for health and well-being initiatives within the local community.

“We have already had some interesting ideas presented during the early stage of the consultation. I would encourage people to complete the online survey by 5pm on Monday 10 November. Your feedback will be vital in ensuring that this scheme brings the best opportunities for the people of Cookstown.”

The consultation is gathering views on what wider community benefits people would like to see associated with the bypass scheme including opportunities around skills and employment, wellbeing, active travel, environmental improvements and support for local organisations.

Cllr Kevin Savage, Chair of the Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group, added: “It’s great to see the local community taking the time to share their views. We’ve heard strong ideas about skills, green space, accessibility and opportunities for young people.

"The bypass is an important part of the ambitions set out in the Mid South West Growth Deal, and strong local input helps ensure the wider benefits reflect what matters most to Cookstown. I would encourage as many people as possible to complete the survey this week so we can capture a wide range of local priorities.”

The consultation remains open until 5pm on Monday, November 10. Residents, businesses and organisations can share their views by completing the online survey available at: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/a29-cookstown-bypass-social-value