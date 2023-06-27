Register
Sugden warns of travel disruption due to Ballykelly resurfacing

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed imminent improvements to the road between Ballykelly and Limavady, but warned motorists to be aware of the disruption and potential delays caused.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

The entire main A2 road will be closed 1km eastwards from Kings Lane in Ballykelly each night between 7pm and 7am from June 26 to July 7. A diversion will be in place during these times.

“This road has needed upgraded for some time and it is good this has been prioritised amid significant cuts to the roads budget,” Ms Sugden said.

“It is a very busy and congested section of the A2 and the condition of the road must be maintained to avoid safety risks or damage to vehicles.

MLA Claire Sugden. Credit Northern Ireland World
“The ideal solution to this bottleneck would be the delivery of the long-awaited bypass for the town, but until then, the volume of traffic using it means that regular repairs will be required.”

