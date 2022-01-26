Support for new measures to make Mid Ulster roads safer

Mid Ulster District Council’s environment committee has backed three proposed measures from the Department of Infrastructure to make roads in Mid Ulster safer.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:27 am
Spires Integrated School at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt

The proposal seek the council’s support for the installation of a proposed 20 mph speed limit outside Spires Primary School and St Pius College on the Moneymore Road in Magherafelt, to extend traffic calming measures at Brackaville Road, Coalisland and to install a disabled persons’ parking bay at Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown.

It is understood the PSNI has been made aware of all three proposals and supports their implementation.

Speaking at the environment committee, Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Mark Glasgow said he was happy to propose the council approves the officers’ recommendation to endorse the proposals submitted by DfI Roads.

The proposal was seconded by Magherafelt Sinn Féin Councillor Darren Totten.

