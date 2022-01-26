Support for new measures to make Mid Ulster roads safer

Spires Integrated School at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt

The proposal seek the council’s support for the installation of a proposed 20 mph speed limit outside Spires Primary School and St Pius College on the Moneymore Road in Magherafelt, to extend traffic calming measures at Brackaville Road, Coalisland and to install a disabled persons’ parking bay at Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the PSNI has been made aware of all three proposals and supports their implementation.

Speaking at the environment committee, Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Mark Glasgow said he was happy to propose the council approves the officers’ recommendation to endorse the proposals submitted by DfI Roads.