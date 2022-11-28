Police have reopened the Drum Road in Cookstown following an earlier security alert when a suspicious object was discovered.

Police have local people for their cooperation during the security alert.

A number of homes were also evacuated during the operation which lasted from approximately 10am until 4.20pm.

Police say a suspected firearm was recoved from the scene and removed for further examination.A police spokesperson said: “We have now been able to reopen the road and residents have returned to their homes while our investigation continues. I want to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance during this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 509 of 28/11/22.

Local policitians have hit out at the major disruption caused to residents and business owners in the Drum Road area.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said the security alert had caused significant disruption and this was "the last thing people want to be dealing with when trying to go about their lives."

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan expressed sympathy with those were inconvenienced during the operation.

"I know these types of operations can cause a lot of disruption for people but it is probably better to be safe than sorry," he added.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Mark Glasgow said the incident had given people cause for concern.

"It’s indeed troubling and concerning that given we are now in 2022 we still see and witness a situation that causes alarm which leads to disruption, this should not occur in today's time of peace," he said.