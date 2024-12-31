Sydenham Bypass: motorists advised resurfacing work set to resume

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Dec 2024, 10:15 GMT
Motorists are advised £3.8m resurfacing works will resume on the A2 Sydenham Bypass from Monday, January 6.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says in order to minimise disruption, works will continue during weeknights and weekends. The Belfast-bound carriageway will be closed between Tillysburn and the M3 as follows:

Weeknights: 10:00pm to 6:00am, Monday to Thursday;

Four additional weekends: 10:00pm Friday to 6:00am Monday (with the first weekend closure scheduled from Friday 10 to Monday 13 January 2025). All weekend closure dates will be weather dependent and the Department says it will keep the public informed once dates are confirmed.

General view of Sydenham. Photo: GoogleGeneral view of Sydenham. Photo: Google
General view of Sydenham. Photo: Google

In a statement, DfI added: “Some weekend and overnight lane closures will also be required on the country bound lanes to ensure the safety of road workers and the travelling public while work is undertaken.

“Completion is expected by early March 2025, subject to favourable weather conditions.

"The Department recognises the impact of the initial phase of works and has suitable traffic management and diversions in place which we keep under constant review to address challenges, keep the project on track and minimise disruption to the public.

"The pause in works over Christmas ensured minimum disruption during the busy shopping period.

"When works recommence road users should plan ahead, allow extra time for journeys, and check TrafficwatchNI for updates. Thank you for your patience as we deliver these critical improvements.”

