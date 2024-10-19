Sydenham bypass: Road-users and Belfast City Airport travellers warned of extra disruption as changes are made to diversions
The £3.8m resurfacing works on the busy A2 stretch, which is expected to take five months to complete, is being undertaken with the majority of the work being undertaken under a series of overnight and weekend closures.
The Department for Infrastructure has said that to facilitate the progression of work this weekend it will be necessary to make some changes to the diversionary route.
Motorists are urged to consider their route before setting out and to allow extra time for their journeys this weekend, particularly if travelling to Belfast City Airport.
There will once again be closures on the citybound lanes Tillysburn and the M3 will be closed throughout Saturday and Sunday until 6am on Monday, October 21.
During this weekend there will be no access to the M3 / Westlink from the Dee Street junction. This is required to allow the resurfacing of the off-slip to Middlepath Street and Bridge End flyover.
This will mean anyone travelling from the Bangor direction and choosing to use the diversion through the harbour estate along Airport Road, with the intention of joining the M3 or Westlink, will now be further directed along Sydenham Road towards Station Street / Middlepath Street before joining the M3 or Westlink for their onward journey.
Those using the Airport Road diversion to reach the Belfast City Airport will still be able to turn left at Dee Street onto the countrybound section of the bypass.
While Dee Street will remain open it should be noted that the Dee Street bridge is not suitable for heavy goods vehicles and such vehicles who must travel via Airport Road are being asked to also follow the Sydenham Road diversion or find an alternative route.
The Department said enhanced signage is in place on the approach from Airport Road ahead of the weekend to highlight to road users of the need to use Sydenham Road.
A DfI spokesperson said staff will also be monitoring the situation and if required will make adjustments to timings of the signalised junctions at Station Street and Middlepath Street to maximise capacity throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Road-users are warned that further closures of this type will be necessary to allow the resurfacing of the A2 Sydenham bypass through Dee Street junction and for the upgrading of the traffic signal.
Temporary traffic management arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of road users and road workers.
