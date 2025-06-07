Tandragee: passenger suffers serious injuries after collision involving Peugeot van and BMW 3 Series
Police confirmed the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
The collision – involving a white Peugeot van and white BMW 3 Series – happened in the Markethill Road area at around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon.
The driver of the BMW, a man aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 720 of 07/06/25 or online at psni.police.uk/report
