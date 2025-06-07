A passenger in a van has suffered serious injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Tandragee

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The collision – involving a white Peugeot van and white BMW 3 Series – happened in the Markethill Road area at around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the BMW, a man aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 720 of 07/06/25 or online at psni.police.uk/report