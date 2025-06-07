Tandragee: passenger suffers serious injuries after collision involving Peugeot van and BMW 3 Series

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 11:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A passenger in a van has suffered serious injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Tandragee

Police confirmed the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The collision – involving a white Peugeot van and white BMW 3 Series – happened in the Markethill Road area at around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the BMW, a man aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 720 of 07/06/25 or online at psni.police.uk/report

Related topics:PeugeotPoliceBMW

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice