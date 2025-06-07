Tandragee: road closed following two-vehicle collision in Co Armagh

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 15:25 BST

Motorists are warned of a road closure in Co Armagh following a two-vehicle collision.

Police confirmed shortly after 3pm on Saturday afternoon that the Markethill Road in Tandragee is closed to traffic.

Diversions are in place at Old Clare Road and Drumnamether Road / Cloghogue Road junction.

Drivers are asked to allow additional time for their journeys.

