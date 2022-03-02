Teenager hospitalised after Finaghy collision

A teenage boy was transferred to hospital with “serious injuries” following a road traffic collision in the Upper Lisburn Road area of south Belfast on Wednesday, March 2.

By Russell Keers
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 9:21 am

Police officers and NIAS were tasked to the scene of the incident outside Lowe Presbyterian Church in Finaghy.

In a statement issued to Northern Ireland World, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.10pm of a road traffic collision close to the Kirklowe Drive area of Finaghy.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on the Upper Lisburn Road.

“A 14-year-old male was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life threatening at this time.”

Traffic was diverted through Orpen Park and Orpen Road during the road closure. The Upper Lisburn Road reopened to motorists at approximately 5pm.

