Teenager hospitalised after Finaghy collision

Police officers and NIAS were tasked to the scene of the incident outside Lowe Presbyterian Church in Finaghy.

In a statement issued to Northern Ireland World, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.10pm of a road traffic collision close to the Kirklowe Drive area of Finaghy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on the Upper Lisburn Road.

“A 14-year-old male was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious but not life threatening at this time.”

Traffic was diverted through Orpen Park and Orpen Road during the road closure. The Upper Lisburn Road reopened to motorists at approximately 5pm.