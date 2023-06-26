Teenager sustains ‘life changing injuries’ after one-vehicle crash near Magherafelt

Police say a 19-year-old man involved in a one-vehicle crash near Magherafelt in the early hours of Saturday morning, sustained what are described as life changing injuries.

Another 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The PSNI say the incident involving a grey Volkswagen Golf happened at Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, shortly after 1.20am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: “One man was arrested in relation to the investigation and has since been released on bail.

Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, where the crash happened in the earlier hours of Saturday morning. Two teenagers were injured, one seriously. Credit: Google

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 112 24/06/23."

The Ballyronan Road was closed between the junctions of Oaklea Road and Shore Road for a time on Saturday to allow police to investigate the incident.