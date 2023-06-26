Teenager sustains ‘life changing injuries’ after one-vehicle crash near Magherafelt

Another 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The PSNI say the incident involving a grey Volkswagen Golf happened at Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, shortly after 1.20am on Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police spokesperson said: “One man was arrested in relation to the investigation and has since been released on bail.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 112 24/06/23."
The Ballyronan Road was closed between the junctions of Oaklea Road and Shore Road for a time on Saturday to allow police to investigate the incident.
Motorists were advised to find an alternative route until the road re-opened later that morning.