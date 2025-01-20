Templepatrick: £383k resurfacing scheme announced for Kilmakee Roundabout with advice on traffic management and road closures

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 18:50 BST
Work has commenced on a £383,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A6 Kilmakee Roundabout, Templepatrick.

The scheme, announced by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, involves the resurfacing of the roundabout and its immediate approaches.

Mr O’Dowd said: “This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the Antrim area.

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by Wednesday 18 February 2025. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A £383,000 road improvement resurfacing scheme has commenced for Kilmakee Roundabout (archive image). Photo: National WorldA £383,000 road improvement resurfacing scheme has commenced for Kilmakee Roundabout (archive image). Photo: National World
To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement various road closures and weekday lane closures which are planned as follows:

  • Road closure of A6 Antrim Road from Ballycraigy Road, Antrim to A57 Ballyrobbin Road, Templepatrick. This will be operational daily 09:30 to 16:30 from Monday, Jan 20, to Friday, Jan 24 (5 days). An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via the following route: A6 Belfast Road, B518 Ballycraigy Road, B95 Greystone Road ,B95 Loughanmore Road, C28 Loughanmore Road, C28 Paradise Walk, A6 Antrim Road, A57 Antrim Road;
  • Lane closures on the roundabout and immediate approaches to facilitate kerbing works will be operational from Monday, Jan 20, to Friday, Feb 7;
  • Road closure of the roundabout and immediate approaches to facilitate surfacing prep work will be operational on Saturday, Feb 8, to Sunday, Feb 9(2 days). Diversion as above;
  • Road closure from Ballycraigy Road, Antrim to A57 Ballyrobbin Road, Templepatrick. This will be operational Monday, Feb 10 (1 day). Diversion as above;
  • Lane closures on the roundabout and immediate approaches to facilitate surfacing prep works will be operational from Monday, Feb10, to Friday, Feb 14;
  • Road closure of the roundabout and immediate approaches to facilitate final surfacing work on the roundabout and A57 will be operational on Saturday, Feb 15, to Sunday, Feb 16 (2 days). Diversion as above;
  • Road closure of the A6 Antrim Road, as above, to allow final surfacing of the A6 roundabout approach will be operational on Feb 17 (1 day). Diversion as above;
  • Lane closures on the roundabout for final works, road markings etc. will be in place Feb 17 to Feb 18.

The Department for Infrastructure says it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, it added, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

