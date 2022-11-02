Register
Temporary traffic controls causing delays on Antrim Road

Motorists are advised to expect delays on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey due to Northern Ireland Electricity works in the area.

By Russell Keers
6 minutes ago

Urging road users to allow extra time for their journey on the Traffic Watch NI site, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays on the Antrim Road at Ben Madigan Park due to temporary traffic controls for NIE works.

“The works may last this week, so please allow more time for your journey, especially during peak hours.”

Delays are expected in the vicinity of Ben Madigan Park. (Pic by Google).
