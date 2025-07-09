The Open Championship: ‘no drone zone’ and temporary traffic regulations coming into force at Portrush

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Police are advising the public that an air exclusion zone will be in place during The Open Championship in Portrush.

It will apply from 4.30am to 9pm every day from Sunday, July 13, to Monday, July 21, inclusive.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “ These restrictions, which also cover the use of drones, are necessary to ensure public safety throughout the event. We have been making contact with clubs, associations and societies that we are aware of, who would regularly utilise airspace, to make them aware of these restrictions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s worth noting if you are detected breaching this order and end up with a criminal record, your travel and career prospects will be negatively affected.”

An air exclusion zone will be in place every day during the golf event. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
An air exclusion zone will be in place every day during the golf event. Photo provided by PSNI

The area covered by the exclusion order can be viewed at this link: https://orlo.uk/0Qigo

Meanwhile, as the town gets ready to host the 153rd Open Championship, temporary traffic regulations and parking restrictions will be introduced to reduce congestion in the vicinity of Royal Portrush Golf Club and the surrounding area.

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The PSNI explained: “These will be enforced by traffic attendants and police in order to minimise disruption to local residents and businesses, assist traffic flow and keep road users safe.

"Everyone attending The Open is encouraged to make full use of the extensive public transport options available via Translink. There are also a number of Park & Ride sites available for anyone travelling by car – no parking will be available at Royal Portrush itself.

“Please turn off your satellite navigation systems and follow the appropriate signage when you are in the vicinity of Portrush. Travel safely and enjoy your visit to the north coast.”

Related topics:PSNIPortrushPortrush PoliceTravelTranslink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice