These are the next 40 Northern Ireland schools where part-time 20mph speed limits will be set up

Part-time 20mph speed limit zones are to be set up at an additional 40 schools across Northern Ireland in a bid to improve road safety.

The zones have been installed at 233 schools to date with Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins now confirming that in 2025/26 an extra 40 schools will benefit from this important safety intervention.

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

Minister Kimmins said: “Road safety is a priority for me and I am committed to working proactively to make our roads safer for everyone. I am acutely aware that children and young people are amongst the most vulnerable groups using our roads.

Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins is pictured at St Mary’s Primary School, Killesher with school principal John Cunningham and pupils. Picture: Trevor Lucy

“The introduction of part-time 20mph zones at schools across the north is a significant intervention that has helped to ensure that children, parents and staff feel safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis. I am therefore pleased today to confirm that an additional 40 schools will benefit from this key road safety measure bringing the total delivered since 2020/21 to 273 schools.

“In this tranche there is a focus on rural schools that are located on roads where the national speed limit applies. I am, however, very much aware that there are also schools in urban and residential areas that would benefit from a reduction in the speed limit. I have therefore asked my officials to prepare a paper on the use of permanent 20mph speed limits, particularly near schools in predominantly residential areas and places such as town centres, where there is a higher number of those walking, wheeling and cycling.”

The schools included in the latest scheme are:

Southern Division:

Drumhillery Primary School, Middletown, Armagh.

St. Mary's, Granemore, Keady.

Foley Primary School, Seagahan, Tassagh.

St. Oliver’s Primary School, Carrickrovaddy, Cullyhanna.

St. Teresa’s Primary School, Mountnorris.

Killowen Primary School, Rostrevor.

St Matthew's Primary School, (Castlewellan) Magheramayo, Ballyward.

St Patrick’s Primary School, Saul, Downpatrick.

St Mary's Primary School, Portaferry.

Glastry College, Ballyhalbert.

Northern Division:

Tildarg Primary School, Ballyclare.

Hazelbank Primary School, Aughafatten, Ballymena.

Carnaghts Primary School 48 Valley Road, Shankbridge, Ballymena.

St. Columba’s Primary School, Garvagh.

Dunseverick Primary School, Bushmills.

Abbey Community College, Newtownabbey.

St Mary’s Primary School, Portglenone.

St Colmcille’s Primary School, Cullybackey Road, Ballymena.

Eastern Division:

Edenbrooke Primary School, Tennent Street, Belfast.

Belmont Primary School, Belmont Road, Belfast.

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Rosgoill Park, Shaws Road, Belfast.

Carr Primary School, Comber Road, Lisburn.

St Joseph’s Primary School, Castle Street, Lisburn.

Brookfield School, Halfpenny Gate Road, Moira.

Western Division:

St. Mary’s PS, Ballymagorry, Strabane.

St. Caireall’s PS, Aghyaran, Castlederg.

Cullion PS (St. Columb’s), Desertmartin.

Carntall PS, Clogher.

St Mary’s PS, Killesher, Derrylester.

Gaelscoil/Naíscoil na gCrann, Killyclogher.

Devenish College, Enniskillen.

Sacred Heart Primary School, Tattyreagh.

Creggan Primary School, Randalstown.

Jordanstown School, Newtownabbey.

Glenann Primary School, Cushendall.

Faughanvale Primary School, Greysteel.

Minister Kimmins added: “I will continue to give consideration to any steps my Department and our road safety partners can take to help reduce the number of people killed and injured in road traffic collisions. However, there are actions we can all take that will help. I would urge all drivers to take care on the roads, slow down, ignore mobile phones and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"As road users we all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe.”