Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey shortly after 1.20am on February 24.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and three people were taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 76 of 24/2/23.”

Police are appealing for information.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.19am on Friday,

February 24 following reports of a road traffic collision in the Doagh Road area of Newtownabbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"NIAS despatched three ambulances to the scene of the incident.