BREAKING
Three people confirmed dead in Aughnacloy traffic collision horror

Three people have died following this morning’s road traffic collision in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST

The PSNI issued a short statement shortly before 3.20pm confirming the fatalities.

Sergeant Harrison from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: "Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage.

"Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course."

Police at the scene of the collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: PacemakerPolice at the scene of the collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: Pacemaker
Police at the scene of the collision at Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy. Picture: Pacemaker

The collision happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road area. The road remains closed between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and the Favour Royal Road in Aughnacloy. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call at 7.19am following reports of the crash.

A spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched one rapid response paramedic, six emergency ambulances and three ambulance officers to the scene. The HEMS team was also tasked to attend, doing so by response car. Ambulance control also tasked a doctor to the incident.”

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and two to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.

