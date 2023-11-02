Three people injured and one man arrested following crash which closed Glenshane Road for a time

Police say a man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash which closed the Glenshane Road for a time on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The collision happened near Maghera shortly before 3.55pm and police along with other emergency services attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in his breath and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police say a man in his 30s was arrested following yesterday afternoon's two-vehicle collision on the Glenshane Road. The road was closed for a time between Glen Road and Fivemilestraight. Credit: Google Maps

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1331 of 1/10/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website.