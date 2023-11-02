Three people injured and one man arrested following crash which closed Glenshane Road for a time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
The collision happened near Maghera shortly before 3.55pm and police along with other emergency services attended.
Advertisement
Advertisement
One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in his breath and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1331 of 1/10/23.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.