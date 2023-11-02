Three people injured and one man arrested following crash which closed Glenshane Road for a time

Register
Police say a man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash which closed the Glenshane Road for a time on Wednesday afternoon.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
Three people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The collision happened near Maghera shortly before 3.55pm and police along with other emergency services attended.

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in his breath and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Police say a man in his 30s was arrested following yesterday afternoon's two-vehicle collision on the Glenshane Road. The road was closed for a time between Glen Road and Fivemilestraight. Credit: Google MapsPolice say a man in his 30s was arrested following yesterday afternoon's two-vehicle collision on the Glenshane Road. The road was closed for a time between Glen Road and Fivemilestraight. Credit: Google Maps
Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1331 of 1/10/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via the PSNI website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.