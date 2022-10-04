Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three separate collisions reported on M2

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the M2 Belfast bound lanes this morning (Tuesday) following a number of road traffic collisions.

By Russell Keers
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:21 am

Detailing the incidents, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are now three separate collisions on the M2 Belfast bound between Dunsilly and Junction 6 Rathbeg. Expect delays.”

Read More

Read More
Traffic collision at Sloefield junction on A2 Belfast Road Carrickfergus

Road users had earlier been advised by a Departmental spokesperson on social media of knock-on delays following a collision on the M2 citybound at the Junction 6 Rathbeg on-slip.

Road users are being advised to expect delays.
Department for Infrastructure