Three separate collisions reported on M2
Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the M2 Belfast bound lanes this morning (Tuesday) following a number of road traffic collisions.
Detailing the incidents, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are now three separate collisions on the M2 Belfast bound between Dunsilly and Junction 6 Rathbeg. Expect delays.”
Road users had earlier been advised by a Departmental spokesperson on social media of knock-on delays following a collision on the M2 citybound at the Junction 6 Rathbeg on-slip.