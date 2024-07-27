Ticket warning after motorists ignore restrictions designed to keep Maghera public realm workers safe

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
Motorists ignoring traffic restrictions during public realm work in Maghera could face a fixed penalty notice, police have warned.

In an appeal for drivers to follow diversions, PSNI Mid Ulster said: “ Of particular concern to police are some motorists who are choosing to ignore traffic restrictions which have been put in place to divert vehicles away from construction workers on the Coleraine Road and keep them safe.

“No traffic when the road works are underway is permitted to enter Maghera unless it follows diversions when travelling from Swatragh on the Coleraine Road to Crewe Road, Station Road and Fairhill/Glen Road to Upper Main Street.

Police say some motorists are choosing to ignore traffic restrictions. Photo: PSNIPolice say some motorists are choosing to ignore traffic restrictions. Photo: PSNI
"Any driver stopped by police during the times of these public works could possibly receive a ticket if they ignore the no entry signs on the road.

"Please do not breach the signs and do not endanger anyone working.”

