Toome bypass closed 'due to an ongoing concern for safety'
The A6 Toome bypass is currently closed at the Bellaghy junction.
A police spokesperson confirmed shortly after 12 noon on Friday that the road had been closed “due to an ongoing concern for safety in the area”.
Local diversions are in place and road-users are urged to avoid the area.
