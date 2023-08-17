Toomebridge: Ciaran Hurl named as motorcyclist who died in collision
Police have released the name of the man who died in a road traffic collision in Toomebridge on Thursday morning (August 17).
He was 26-year-old Ciaran Hurl from the Moortown area.
Mr Hurl was the rider of a motorcycle involved in a collision with a lorry on the Blackpark Road shortly before 6am.
The road, which was closed for a time has since reopened.
A PSNI spokesperson said a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 201 of 17/08/23.”