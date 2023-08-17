Register
Toomebridge collision claims life of young motorcyclist

Police have confirmed that a young man died in a road traffic collision in Toomebridge on Thursday morning (August 17).
By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

The man in his 20s died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a lorry on the Blackpark Road.

The road remains closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

A PSNI spokesperson said this latest tragedy brings the number of people who have lost their lives on Northern Ireland's roads in 2023 to 46.

