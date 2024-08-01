Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road users are being advised to expect traffic disruption in Ballymoney on Saturday, August 3, due to a planned parade.

Roads in and around the town will be closed between 8pm and 11pm to facilitate both participants and spectators.

The PSNI said: “Local officers will be on the ground to assist, but please note the parade route includes much of the town centre.

"If you do not plan to attend the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid delays.”