Traffic advice ahead of Christmas events in Dervock and Bushmills
Police are advising road users that the Bushmills Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place this Friday, December 8. The event will include a Christmas Parade which may cause short delays for road users travelling in and around the area.
The parade will assemble outside Bushmills Distillery at 5.30pm and will follow a route which includes Distillery Road, Main Street and The Diamond. Short delays are expected and an alternative route should be considered if you are not planning on attending.
Police are also advising road users that the annual Christmas Parade in Dervock will be taking place this Saturday, December 9. The parade will assemble on Carncullagh Road at 4pm and will follow a route along Carncullagh Road, Knock Road and Riverside Park. Short delays are possible and an alternative route should be considered.