Police have issued traffic advice ahead of events in Bushmills and Dervock. Credit NI World

Police are advising road users that the Bushmills Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place this Friday, December 8. The event will include a Christmas Parade which may cause short delays for road users travelling in and around the area.

The parade will assemble outside Bushmills Distillery at 5.30pm and will follow a route which includes Distillery Road, Main Street and The Diamond. Short delays are expected and an alternative route should be considered if you are not planning on attending.

