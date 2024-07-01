Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption in Garvagh tonight, Monday, July 1, due to a planned parade.

The parade will begin on Main Street Garvagh, with temporary traffic disruption from 8pm.

The parade will then make its way around the town, before finishing by the War Memorial at 9pm.

