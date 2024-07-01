Traffic advice ahead of Garvagh parade

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jul 2024, 11:22 BST
Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption in Garvagh tonight, Monday, July 1, due to a planned parade.

The parade will begin on Main Street Garvagh, with temporary traffic disruption from 8pm.

The parade will then make its way around the town, before finishing by the War Memorial at 9pm.

PSNI officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.

