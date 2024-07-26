Traffic advice ahead of weekend events in Portstewart

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jul 2024, 16:32 BST
Road users are being advised to expect traffic delays in Portstewart this weekend as the Red Sails Festival continues and a Supercar event takes place.

The Supercar event will take place on Saturday morning at 10am in the North West 200 Pits located on the Ballyreagh Road.The event continues until 2pm.

The Red Sails Festival has been up and running all week with family events running in and around the Harbour and Portstewart area. A firework display is also set to take place at 10.30pm on Saturday evening, as the festival concludes.

PSNI officers will be on the ground to support the event organisers if required, but advise leaving plenty of time for the journey to get to Portstewart.

The PSNI added: “If you do not plan to attend any of the events, please seek an alternative route for your journey, as the North Coast is set to be busy this weekend.”

