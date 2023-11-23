Register
Traffic advice for Coleraine Christmas lights switch-on event

Police are advising road users that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas tree light switch-on will take place in Coleraine on Friday, November 24.
By Una Culkin
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 14:39 GMT
The event will include a Christmas Parade around the town centre, with temporary local diversions in place from 5.45pm – 7.30pm to facilitate those taking part.

Assembly of the event will begin at 5.45pm at Coleraine Leisure Centre and the parade route will include Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street and The Diamond.

Delays are expected.

