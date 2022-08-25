Traffic advice for ‘Last Saturday’ in Portrush

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portrush town will be closed to traffic between 12 noon and 5.30pm.

Police said: “Please be advised that Parade buses should use the Gateside Road to enter the town and offload on the Ballywillan Road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will also be morning and evening feeder parades across Causeway Coast and Glens district area. This includes Coleraine, Portstewart, Ballymoney, Limavady, Ballycastle, Bushmills, Rasharkin, Dunloy, Kilrea, Garvagh and Armoy.

Traffic and travel.