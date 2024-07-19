Traffic advice from PSNI ahead of Bushmills parade
Roads in and around the village will be closed between 8pm and 11pm to facilitate the parade and spectators expected.
The route includes much of the village starting at Castlecatt Road, before moving onto Primrose Hill - Hazeldene - Esdale - Castlecatt Road - Upper Main Street - Bridge Street - Priestland Street - Dunluce Road - Lower Main Street - Woodvale Park - Lower Main Street - Upper Main Street, then back to Castlecatt Road.
The return route will begin at 9.30pm on Lower Main Street - Woodvale Park - Lower Main Street - Upper Main Street and back onto Castlecatt Road, to finish at approximately 10.45pm.
Local officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic, but if you are not planning on attending the parade, please seek an alternative route.