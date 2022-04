The roundabout, at Drumbeg, which leads onto the Tullygally East Road, Brownlow Road, Tandragee Road and Monbrief Road, is strewn with bricks.

Those seeking to go to Lismore Comprehensive or Tullygally PS are urged to seek an alternative route.

MP Carla Lockhart said: “A lorry has sed its load at the Drumbeg Roundabout, Craigavon. Bricks are all over the road and someone could very easily drive into them before realising.

Traffic and travel

I have reported it to the authorities.”

