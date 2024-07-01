Traffic and travel advice ahead of Cloughmills parade
Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption in Cloughmills on Monday, July 1, due to a planned parade.
The parade will begin on Main Street Cloughmills, with temporary traffic disruption from 8pm.
The parade will begin at 8.30pm and make its way around the village, before finishing on Main Street again shortly before 10pm.
PSNI officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.