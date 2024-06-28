Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road users are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Limavady on Monday, July 1, due to a planned parade.

The parade will begin on Protestant Street, with temporary traffic disruption in and around the town between 8pm and 10.30pm.

The parade will make its way around the town, before finishing on Catherine Street at 10.45pm.

