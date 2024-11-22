Traffic and travel advice ahead of the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas lights switch-on in Limavady

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:15 GMT
Police are advising road users that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place in Limavady Town Centre this Saturday, November 23.

The event will include a Christmas Parade around the town, with temporary local diversions in place from 4.30pm - 6pm to facilitate those taking part.

Assembly of the event will begin at 4pm at Limavady High School and the parade route itself will include, Irish Green Street, Rathbrady Road, Roemill Road, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street and Connell Street.

