Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are advising road users that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place in Limavady Town Centre this Saturday, November 23.

The event will include a Christmas Parade around the town, with temporary local diversions in place from 4.30pm - 6pm to facilitate those taking part.

Assembly of the event will begin at 4pm at Limavady High School and the parade route itself will include, Irish Green Street, Rathbrady Road, Roemill Road, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street and Connell Street.