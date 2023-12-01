Register
Traffic and travel advice ahead of tonight's Christmas lights switch-on in Castlerock

Police are advising road users that the Castlerock Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place in Castlerock tonight, Friday (December 1).
By Una Culkin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:38 GMT
The event will include a short Christmas Parade which may cause some delays for road users.

The Christmas parade will assemble at the Peter Thompson Hall on Freehall Road at 6pm and will follow a route around the village which includes Castle Walk and Sea Road.

Short delays are possible and road users may wish to consider an alternative route.

