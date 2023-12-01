Traffic and travel advice ahead of tonight's Christmas lights switch-on in Castlerock
Police are advising road users that the Castlerock Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place in Castlerock tonight, Friday (December 1).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will include a short Christmas Parade which may cause some delays for road users.
The Christmas parade will assemble at the Peter Thompson Hall on Freehall Road at 6pm and will follow a route around the village which includes Castle Walk and Sea Road.
Short delays are possible and road users may wish to consider an alternative route.