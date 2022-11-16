Traffic and travel advice for Ballymoney Christmas Cavalcade
Police are advising road users that the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Christmas Tree Light Switch-On will be taking place in Ballymoney Town Centre tomorrow evening, Thursday, November 17.
By Una Culkin
5 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 4:12pm
The event will include a Christmas Parade around the town centre, with local diversions and road closures in place from 6.45pm - 8pm.
Assembly of the event will begin at 6pm, at Megaw Park, Coleraine Road in Ballymoney and the parade route will include, Coleraine Road, High Street, Main Street, Meetinghouse Street, Queen Street, Victoria Street and Charles Street.