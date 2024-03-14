Traffic and travel advice for motorists ahead of Coleraine parade this weekend
The parade will leave Shuttle Hill at 6.30pm before making its way onto Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Church Street and The Diamond, before returning back across Bridge Street onto Waterside – Killowen Street – Shuttle Hill to finish at around 8pm.
The return parade will then begin at 8.15pm on Shuttle Hill, before returning back across Bridge Street onto Waterside and towards Killowen Street, to finish at approximately 11pm on Shuttle Hill.
Police do however, expect delays until around 11:30pm, due to number of participants and spectators in the area. Local officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, but to avoid potential delays, motorists are asked to seek an alternative route where possible.