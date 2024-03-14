Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The parade will leave Shuttle Hill at 6.30pm before making its way onto Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Church Street and The Diamond, before returning back across Bridge Street onto Waterside – Killowen Street – Shuttle Hill to finish at around 8pm.

The return parade will then begin at 8.15pm on Shuttle Hill, before returning back across Bridge Street onto Waterside and towards Killowen Street, to finish at approximately 11pm on Shuttle Hill.

Advertisement

Advertisement