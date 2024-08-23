Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users are being advised to expect traffic delays in Ballycastle this weekend with the return of the Ould Lammas Fair, from August 24 – 27.

On Sunday, there will be a road closure in place from 7pm, to facilitate a concert in the Diamond, which will also affect Castle Street, the Diamond itself, Ann Street and the top of Fairhill Street between the Diamond and Mill Street. Market Street between the junction of Clare Street and the Diamond will also be impacted.

On Monday and Tuesday, the fair site will run across Castle Street, the Diamond, Ann Street, Fairhill Street, Quay Road and the Seafront, with diversions in place along Whitepark Road, North Street and Mary Street. All of the roads surrounding the Diamond will also be impacted.

Parking on all four days will not be allowed along the emergency access routes at Fairhill Street, Mill Street, Kilns Road, Market Street and Moyle Road, and these restrictions will be strictly enforced. Any vehicles found blocking the route, will be towed away.

Police have issued traffic and travel advice for the forthcoming Ould Lammas Fair. Credit Kelvin Boyes

Visiting coaches will be able to park at Ramoan Road and Leyland Road from its junction with Coleraine Road to Ramoan Road, but some Translink Bus services will be affected, so please visit the Translink website for up-to-date information in relation to all services, including temporary pick-up and drop-off points.

A number of road signs will be positioned across various areas, so the PSNI advise following diversions that are in place. Anyone not planning on attending the fair, is asked to please seek an alternative route for your journey on these dates to avoid potential delays.