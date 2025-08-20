Police have issued traffic and travel advice ahead of a parade in Rasharkin this Friday (August 22).

The parade will begin at 7.15pm at the Turnpike on Church Road, before moving along Church Road to finish on Main Street.

The outward route will then begin on the Moneyleck Road, moving towards Bann Road and finishing back at the Turnpike again for approximately 9pm.

With the number of participants and attendees expected, PSNI officers will be on the ground to assist with traffic control.