Commuters are advised of traffic signal outages impacting journeys at two Northern Ireland locations this evening (Wednesday).

In Portadown, TrafficWatchNI has received reports the traffic signals are out at Meadow Lane at the McDonald’s exit.

"Please approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until we can have these repaired.”

Meanwhile, Belfast road users are advised the traffic signals are out on Fortwilliam Park at Dominican College. Again motorists are urged to approach with caution.