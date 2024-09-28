‘Traffic building’ in Kernan Loop area of Portadown due to lights not working

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users are advised to exercise caution in the Kernan Loop area of Portadown due to a set of traffic lights that are not working, on Saturday (September 28).

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Traffic is building, please take your time and slow down as you approach the area.”

Related topics:Traffic buildingPortadownTrafficPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.