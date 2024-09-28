Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users are advised to exercise caution in the Kernan Loop area of Portadown due to a set of traffic lights that are not working, on Saturday (September 28).

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Traffic is building, please take your time and slow down as you approach the area.”