Traffic collision at Shillanavogy Road near Glenwherry
Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at the Shillanavogy Road/Church Road junction, Ballymena, at 7.40am on Monday, February 26.
Officers attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this time, it is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured.
One fire appliance from Larne Fire Station attended the incident. “Firefighters used specialist road traffic collision to make the scene safe. Two female casualties were out of the vehicles on the arrival of firefighters,” a spokesperson for NIFRS said.