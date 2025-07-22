Traffic control in place after collision at Sandyknowes roundabout

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 17:16 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Antrim Road at Sandyknowes roundabout on Tuesday (July 22) evening.

Motorists are advised that traffic control is in place to assist at this time.

There are no further details at this stage.

Related topics:Motorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice