Traffic control in place after collision at Sandyknowes roundabout
Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Antrim Road at Sandyknowes roundabout on Tuesday (July 22) evening.
Motorists are advised that traffic control is in place to assist at this time.
There are no further details at this stage.
