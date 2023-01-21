Motorists have been warned of delays to traffic on Sunday (January 22) due to a slow-moving abnormal load travelling from Derry / Londonderry to Toome.

Police are advising road-users to seek alternative routes where possible.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are advising motorists to expect delays on Sunday, January 22 due to a slow moving abnormal load travelling from Lisahally to Toome.

"Disruption and delays are expected along the route, which includes the Glenshane, between 5am and 12pm.

The Glenshane Pass. Picture: Google

"Closure of the dual carriageway between Toome and Castledawson will be necessary to facilitate the journey and this will be in effect from 10am.