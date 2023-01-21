Police are advising road-users to seek alternative routes where possible.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are advising motorists to expect delays on Sunday, January 22 due to a slow moving abnormal load travelling from Lisahally to Toome.
"Disruption and delays are expected along the route, which includes the Glenshane, between 5am and 12pm.
"Closure of the dual carriageway between Toome and Castledawson will be necessary to facilitate the journey and this will be in effect from 10am.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route where possible.”