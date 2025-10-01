Traffic is moving extremely slowly through Lurgan after a road traffic collision this morning.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As pupils converge in the town centre to travel to various schools in the town, the incident happened in the Church Place area.

It is understood the crash happened at the traffic lights at the top of North Street and Church Place. It is understood traffic is being diverted via William Street.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI accident sign.

Normally an extremely busy time of the morning with extra trains and school buses, this incident has caused large tailbacks.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to expect delays in the Church Place area of Lurgan due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.

The Department for Infrastructure added: “Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time (08:45).”