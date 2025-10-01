Traffic delays following road crash in Lurgan town centre as children travel to school
As pupils converge in the town centre to travel to various schools in the town, the incident happened in the Church Place area.
It is understood the crash happened at the traffic lights at the top of North Street and Church Place. It is understood traffic is being diverted via William Street.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Normally an extremely busy time of the morning with extra trains and school buses, this incident has caused large tailbacks.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to expect delays in the Church Place area of Lurgan due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.
The Department for Infrastructure added: “Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey at this time (08:45).”