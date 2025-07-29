Traffic delays: Motorists can expect delays at Augher on Wednesday due to the Clogher Show

Road users are advised to expect traffic disruption in Augher tomorrow, Wednesday July 30, as the Clogher Show takes place.

Delays can be expected from 8am until 6pm.

There will be signage in place to assist with parking, and we would ask members of the public to comply with these, in order to avoid delays to their journeys.

Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic where required.

If you are not attending the show, please seek an alternative route for your journey.