Motorists are advised of traffic disruption on the M1, Belfast-bound, at the junction of Moira Roundabout due to a lorry that has shed its load.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey, if possible.

Meanwhile, the Legananny Road, Banbridge, between Loughbrickland and Scarva, is currently impassable due to a fallen tree, according to Trafficwatch NI.

Again, motorists are asked to seek an alternative route until this is cleared (07:29).