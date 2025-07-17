Traffic disruption due to lorry shedding load on M1 and fallen tree in Banbridge area
Motorists are advised of traffic disruption on the M1, Belfast-bound, at the junction of Moira Roundabout due to a lorry that has shed its load.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey, if possible.
Meanwhile, the Legananny Road, Banbridge, between Loughbrickland and Scarva, is currently impassable due to a fallen tree, according to Trafficwatch NI.
Again, motorists are asked to seek an alternative route until this is cleared (07:29).
