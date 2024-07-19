Traffic disruption expected ahead of parades in both Garvagh and Portrush
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Road users are being advised of temporary traffic disruption in both Garvagh and Portrush on Saturday, July 20, due to planned parades.
Roads in and around these areas will be closed between 8pm and 11pm to facilitate the parades and spectators expected.
The routes for the parades will include most of the town centre areas and local officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic.
If you are not planning on attending the parades, please seek alternative routes for your journey where possible.